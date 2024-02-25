Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $611,210. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SG opened at $11.45 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

