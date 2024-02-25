Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $13.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Shares of SG stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $611,210 over the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679,877 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.