Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,029,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $13,005,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

