Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.