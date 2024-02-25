Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

TPR opened at $48.55 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

