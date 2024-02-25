Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.31.

Target Stock Performance

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of TGT opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.48. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $172.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

