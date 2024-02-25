Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 394,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $435 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.