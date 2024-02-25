TD Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $37,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

