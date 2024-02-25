TD Securities Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AC. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.19.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AC

Air Canada Stock Performance

About Air Canada

TSE AC opened at C$18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.05. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.