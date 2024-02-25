Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

