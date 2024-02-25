Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.55-$13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.73. Teleflex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.950 EPS.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.28. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Teleflex by 1,486.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.