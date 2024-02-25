Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on M. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

