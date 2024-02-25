Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $191.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

