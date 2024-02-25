Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,989,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,104,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,253,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,950,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,916,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
