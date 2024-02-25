The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

