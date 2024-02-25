The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,578 shares of company stock worth $29,434,234 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

HIG opened at $95.88 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

