The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.31

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.31 and traded as low as $20.73. The InterGroup shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 1,910 shares.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in The InterGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The InterGroup in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

