The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

