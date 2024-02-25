The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Director Buys $19,565.00 in Stock

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) Director Anthony S. Clark bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $19,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

TWN stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

About The Taiwan Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

