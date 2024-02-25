The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Director Buys $19,565.00 in Stock

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) Director Anthony S. Clark bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $19,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Taiwan Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
TWN stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.
The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund
About The Taiwan Fund
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Taiwan Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.