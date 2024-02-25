The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,281 shares during the quarter. Vita Coco makes up approximately 1.6% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.33% of Vita Coco worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,253 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 582,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair cut Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

