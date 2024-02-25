TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 72,136 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,136 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $96,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Synopsys by 91.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 39.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.25 on Friday, reaching $575.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,240. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

