Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,642,608.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.