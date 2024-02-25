Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Travelzoo Price Performance
TZOO stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,642,608.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelzoo
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.