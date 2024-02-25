Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,704 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Trex worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

