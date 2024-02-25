Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Trex has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

