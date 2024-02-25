Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $24,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

