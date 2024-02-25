Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $24,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.