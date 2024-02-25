TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

