Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $39.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

