Truist Financial Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

