Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.