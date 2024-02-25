Truist Financial Trims Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price to $70.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

