TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
