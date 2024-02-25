TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

