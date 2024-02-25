Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 458 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72.

On Friday, January 5th, Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70.

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

