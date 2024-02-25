U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.