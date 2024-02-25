UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UFPI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

