Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $256.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

