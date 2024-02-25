United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $938.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
