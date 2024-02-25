UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.24. 2,502,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,096. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.59 and a 200 day moving average of $518.86. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.