UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $527.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.59 and a 200-day moving average of $518.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

