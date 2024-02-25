Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAL. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NYSE VAL opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

