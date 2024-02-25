Vale (NYSE:VALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Vale had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 773,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Vale by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

