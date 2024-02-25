Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $75,019,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

