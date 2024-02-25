Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

VLE opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The stock has a market cap of C$433.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Valeura Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. In other Valeura Energy news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$822,800.00. Also, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 430,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,281. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

