Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

