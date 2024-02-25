Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.64.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
