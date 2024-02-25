Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 1st

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

