Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned about 0.08% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 646,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 596,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,169 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 453,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter.

OUNZ stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

