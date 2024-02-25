VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. VanEck Biotech ETF accounts for 4.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 6.12% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $171.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

