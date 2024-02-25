Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

