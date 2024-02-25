Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Boosted by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIS opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $179.27 and a 1 year high of $232.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.