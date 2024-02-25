Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

