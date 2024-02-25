Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,572,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 166,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.